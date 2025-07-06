Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: 10 Years Since ‘709 Crackdown,’ Lawyers Still Under Fire

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold posters of imprisoned lawyer Wang Quanzhang during a demonstration at the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong against the crackdown on human rights lawyers in China, December 26, 2018. © 2018 S.C. Leung/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The Chinese government is persecuting and silencing lawyers who challenge official abuses a decade after a major crackdown on lawyers defending people’s rights.The Xi Jinping government has sought to eradicate the influence of lawyers who defend people’s rights while compelling the rest of the legal profession…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
