We don’t need deep-sea mining, or its environmental harms. Here’s why
By Justin Alger, Associate Professor / Senior Lecturer in Global Environmental Politics, The University of Melbourne
D.G. Webster, Associate Professor, Environmental Studies, Dartmouth College
Jessica Green, Professor, Political Science
Kate J Neville, Associate Professor of Environmental Politics, University of Toronto
Stacy D VanDeveer, Professor of Global Governance & Human Security , UMass Boston
Susan M Park, Professor of Global Governance, University of Sydney
Commercial mining of the deep sea could begin soon. But these metals and minerals are not scarce. Mining will be harmful and the economic benefits are overstated.
- Sunday, July 6, 2025