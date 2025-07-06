Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We don’t need deep-sea mining, or its environmental harms. Here’s why

By Justin Alger, Associate Professor / Senior Lecturer in Global Environmental Politics, The University of Melbourne
D.G. Webster, Associate Professor, Environmental Studies, Dartmouth College
Jessica Green, Professor, Political Science
Kate J Neville, Associate Professor of Environmental Politics, University of Toronto
Stacy D VanDeveer, Professor of Global Governance & Human Security , UMass Boston
Susan M Park, Professor of Global Governance, University of Sydney
Commercial mining of the deep sea could begin soon. But these metals and minerals are not scarce. Mining will be harmful and the economic benefits are overstated.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rural hospitals will be hit hard by Trump’s signature spending package
~ Ageing bridges around the world are at risk of collapse. But there’s a simple way to safeguard them
~ A Māori worldview describes the immune system as a guardian – this could improve public health in Aotearoa NZ
~ ‘A defiant stand’: histories of Australia’s frontier wars are revealing their true complexity, but there’s more to be done
~ Much to celebrate as NAIDOC Week turns 50, but also much to learn
~ ‘The customer is always right’: why some uni teachers give higher grades than students deserve
~ Just $7 extra per person could prevent 300 suicides a year. Here’s exactly where to spend it
~ What is the role of Kenyan writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o in French-speaking Africa?
~ The magic of travel: Three Ukrainian women writers of the 1930s
~ The oldest rocks on Earth are more than four billion years old
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter