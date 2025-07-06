Tolerance.ca
Ageing bridges around the world are at risk of collapse. But there’s a simple way to safeguard them

By Andy Nguyen, Senior Lecturer in Structural Engineering, University of Southern Queensland
The Story Bridge, with its sweeping steel trusses and art deco towers, is a striking sight above the Brisbane River in Queensland. In 2025, it was named the state’s best landmark. But more than an icon, it serves as one of the vital arteries of the state capital, carrying more than 100,000 vehicles daily.

But a recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
