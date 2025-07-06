Just $7 extra per person could prevent 300 suicides a year. Here’s exactly where to spend it
By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Dennis Petrie, Professor of Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
Sonja de New, Associate Professor, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
A modest increase in health funding is all that’s needed to save lives. That’s a big impact for the price of a fancy coffee.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 6, 2025