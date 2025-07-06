Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the role of Kenyan writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o in French-speaking Africa?

By Rebecca Cluett
The death of Kenyan writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o in May 2025 raises the question of his influence in French-speaking Africa: how is this important author seen by African authors?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rural hospitals will be hit hard by Trump’s signature spending package
~ We don’t need deep-sea mining, or its environmental harms. Here’s why
~ Ageing bridges around the world are at risk of collapse. But there’s a simple way to safeguard them
~ A Māori worldview describes the immune system as a guardian – this could improve public health in Aotearoa NZ
~ ‘A defiant stand’: histories of Australia’s frontier wars are revealing their true complexity, but there’s more to be done
~ Much to celebrate as NAIDOC Week turns 50, but also much to learn
~ ‘The customer is always right’: why some uni teachers give higher grades than students deserve
~ Just $7 extra per person could prevent 300 suicides a year. Here’s exactly where to spend it
~ The magic of travel: Three Ukrainian women writers of the 1930s
~ The oldest rocks on Earth are more than four billion years old
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter