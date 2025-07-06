Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workplaces have embraced mindfulness and self-compassion — but did capitalism hijack their true purpose?

By Yasemin Pacaci, Postdoctoral Fellow, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Mindfulness and self-compassion have become popular tools for improving mental health and well-being in the workplace. Mindfulness involves paying attention to thoughts, emotions and surroundings without judgment, much like watching clouds pass in the sky. This moment-to-moment awareness helps people respond skilfully rather than react automatically.

Self-compassion builds on mindfulness by encouraging people to meet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Big’ legislative package shifts more of SNAP’s costs to states, saving federal dollars but causing fewer Americans to get help paying for food
~ The oldest rocks on Earth are 4.3 billion years old
~ Parental controls on children’s tech devices are out of touch with child’s play
~ University leaders have to make sense of massive disruption — 4 ways they do it
~ Coups in west Africa have five things in common: knowing what they are is key to defending democracy
~ Child labour numbers rise in homes where adults are jobless – South African study
~ France accuses Russia of cyberattacks on public services, private companies, and media outlets
~ How Africa is harnessing space technology for early warning systems against climate disasters
~ Why Texas Hill Country, where a devastating flood killed dozens, is one of the deadliest places in the US for flash flooding
~ Landscape with healing herbs: An essay by Ukrainian writer Yulia Stakhivska
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter