Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coups in west Africa have five things in common: knowing what they are is key to defending democracy

By Salah Ben Hammou, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Rice University
Five years since the Mali coup of 2020, the key lesson is that the international community must move beyond the view of coups as isolated events.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
