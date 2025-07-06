Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Child labour numbers rise in homes where adults are jobless – South African study

By Derek Yu, Professor, Economics, University of the Western Cape
Simbarashe Murozvi, Lecturer in economics, University of the Western Cape
Child labour is a big concern across the world. It is particularly acute in countries in the global south, where it is estimated that about 160 million children are engaged in child labour, about 87 million of them in sub-Saharan Africa.

A range of countries have sought to outlaw child labour because it denies children their childhood as well as physical and mental development.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
