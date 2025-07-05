Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Africa is harnessing space technology for early warning systems against climate disasters

By Adesewa Olofinko
In 2022, more than 110 million people in Africa were directly affected by weather, climate and water-related hazards causing more than USD 8.5 billion in economic damages and at least 5,000 fatalities.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
