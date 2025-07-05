Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Texas Hill Country, where a devastating flood killed dozens, is one of the deadliest places in the US for flash flooding

By Hatim Sharif, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The University of Texas at San Antonio
A hydrologist explains why the region is known as Flash Flood Alley and how its geography and geology can lead to heavy downpours and sudden, destructive floods.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Landscape with healing herbs: An essay by Ukrainian writer Yulia Stakhivska
~ The sentencing of Bahruz Samadov and the rise of post-war paranoia in Azerbaijan
~ Ukraine’s Chernobyl disaster gives birth to new expressions of folklore
~ Serbia: Authorities must end unlawful use of force against protesters and investigate reports of police violence
~ How the myth of ‘Blitz spirit’ defined and divided London after 7/7
~ A surprisingly effective way to save the capercaillie: keep its predators well-fed – new research
~ The NHS ten-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature
~ The ‘Mind’ diet is good for cognitive health – here’s what foods you should put on your plate
~ Ageing isn’t the same everywhere – why inflammation may be a lifestyle problem
~ I survived the 7/7 London bombings, but as a British Muslim I still grew up being called a terrorist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter