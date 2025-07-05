Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landscape with healing herbs: An essay by Ukrainian writer Yulia Stakhivska

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
In this essay, Ukrainian writer Yulia Stakhivska describes how cities partially destroyed by Russia’s invasion of 2022 learn to rebuild their image, revive their cultural past and try to heal.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
