Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine’s Chernobyl disaster gives birth to new expressions of folklore

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
The April 1986 disaster at Chernobyl’s nuclear powerstation is remembered as one of the darkest moments of Ukrainian history, but it is also inspiring expressions of art, folklore, poetry and humor.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia: Authorities must end unlawful use of force against protesters and investigate reports of police violence
~ How the myth of ‘Blitz spirit’ defined and divided London after 7/7
~ A surprisingly effective way to save the capercaillie: keep its predators well-fed – new research
~ The NHS ten-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature
~ The ‘Mind’ diet is good for cognitive health – here’s what foods you should put on your plate
~ Ageing isn’t the same everywhere – why inflammation may be a lifestyle problem
~ I survived the 7/7 London bombings, but as a British Muslim I still grew up being called a terrorist
~ Agatha Christie’s mid-century ‘manosphere’ reveals a different kind of dysfunctional male
~ How Donald Trump’s economic policies, including uncertainty around tariffs, are damaging the US economy
~ Underwater lake heatwaves are on the rise, threatening aquatic life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter