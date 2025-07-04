Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Serbia: Authorities must end unlawful use of force against protesters and investigate reports of police violence

By Amnesty International
Following reports of a widespread violent crackdown on largely peaceful student protesters in Belgrade and other major towns across Serbia for the sixth consecutive day since 28 June, when student movement called for an early parliamentary election, Amnesty International and Civil Rights Defenders said in a joint statement: “Footage of Serbian riot police indiscriminately targeting […] The post Serbia: Authorities must end unlawful use of force against protesters and investigate reports of police violence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the myth of ‘Blitz spirit’ defined and divided London after 7/7
~ A surprisingly effective way to save the capercaillie: keep its predators well-fed – new research
~ The NHS ten-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature
~ The ‘Mind’ diet is good for cognitive health – here’s what foods you should put on your plate
~ Ageing isn’t the same everywhere – why inflammation may be a lifestyle problem
~ I survived the 7/7 London bombings, but as a British Muslim I still grew up being called a terrorist
~ Agatha Christie’s mid-century ‘manosphere’ reveals a different kind of dysfunctional male
~ How Donald Trump’s economic policies, including uncertainty around tariffs, are damaging the US economy
~ Underwater lake heatwaves are on the rise, threatening aquatic life
~ Elon Musk says he may launch his own party: but US history tells us that’s not a recipe for success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter