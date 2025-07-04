Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A surprisingly effective way to save the capercaillie: keep its predators well-fed – new research

By Chris Sutherland, Reader in Statistical Ecology, University of St Andrews
Jack Anthony Bamber, Lecturer in Conservation Ecology, University of Aberdeen
Xavier Lambin, Chair in Zoology, University of Aberdeen
Conserving species can be a complicated affair. Take this dilemma.

After being hunted to near extinction, numbers of a native predator are recovering and eating more of an endangered prey species, whose own numbers are declining as a result. Should conservationists accept that some successes mean losing other species, or reinstate lethal control of this predator in perpetuity?

Or perhaps there is a third option that involves new means of managing species in the face of new conditions. This issue is playing out globally, as land managers grapple with predators such as wolves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia: Authorities must end unlawful use of force against protesters and investigate reports of police violence
~ How the myth of ‘Blitz spirit’ defined and divided London after 7/7
~ The NHS ten-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature
~ The ‘Mind’ diet is good for cognitive health – here’s what foods you should put on your plate
~ Ageing isn’t the same everywhere – why inflammation may be a lifestyle problem
~ I survived the 7/7 London bombings, but as a British Muslim I still grew up being called a terrorist
~ Agatha Christie’s mid-century ‘manosphere’ reveals a different kind of dysfunctional male
~ How Donald Trump’s economic policies, including uncertainty around tariffs, are damaging the US economy
~ Underwater lake heatwaves are on the rise, threatening aquatic life
~ Elon Musk says he may launch his own party: but US history tells us that’s not a recipe for success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter