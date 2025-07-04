A surprisingly effective way to save the capercaillie: keep its predators well-fed – new research
By Chris Sutherland, Reader in Statistical Ecology, University of St Andrews
Jack Anthony Bamber, Lecturer in Conservation Ecology, University of Aberdeen
Xavier Lambin, Chair in Zoology, University of Aberdeen
Conserving species can be a complicated affair. Take this dilemma.
After being hunted to near extinction, numbers of a native predator are recovering and eating more of an endangered prey species, whose own numbers are declining as a result. Should conservationists accept that some successes mean losing other species, or reinstate lethal control of this predator in perpetuity?
Or perhaps there is a third option that involves new means of managing species in the face of new conditions. This issue is playing out globally, as land managers grapple with predators such as wolves…
- Friday, July 4, 2025