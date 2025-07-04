Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The NHS ten-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature

By Andrea Mechelli, Professor of Early Intervention in Mental Health, King's College London
Giulia Vivaldi, Research Associate in environmental determinants of mental health outcomes in urban communities, Department of Health Service & Population Research, King's College
Michael Smythe, Project Team Member , King's College London
Nick Bridge, Project team member, King's College London
The UK government has finally unveiled its much anticipated ten-year Plan for improving England’s health. It contains a long overdue focus on prevention, after years of sidestepping by previous administrations.

The plan rightly recognises that preventing illness before it begins is the most effective way to improve people’s wellbeing. It should have the added benefit of reducing strain on the NHS and easing the nation’s financial burden.

Mental health,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
