I survived the 7/7 London bombings, but as a British Muslim I still grew up being called a terrorist

By Neema Begum, Assistant Professor in British Politics, University of Nottingham
Four years on from the attacks on 9/11 - this was a time when, in the minds of many, Muslims were already associated with terrorism.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
