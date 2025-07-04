Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk says he may launch his own party: but US history tells us that’s not a recipe for success

By Matthew Mokhefi-Ashton, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Nottingham Trent University
To paraphrase a very old joke, how do you make a small fortune in America? Start with a large fortune and fund a third political party. American political history is littered with the wrecks of challengers who thought they could break the two-party system and failed.

This makes Elon Musk’s tease that he may launch his own new political party as an act of defiance following his falling out with Donald Trump even more intriguing.

What do we mean by a two-party…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia: Authorities must end unlawful use of force against protesters and investigate reports of police violence
~ How the myth of ‘Blitz spirit’ defined and divided London after 7/7
~ A surprisingly effective way to save the capercaillie: keep its predators well-fed – new research
~ The NHS ten-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature
~ The ‘Mind’ diet is good for cognitive health – here’s what foods you should put on your plate
~ Ageing isn’t the same everywhere – why inflammation may be a lifestyle problem
~ I survived the 7/7 London bombings, but as a British Muslim I still grew up being called a terrorist
~ Agatha Christie’s mid-century ‘manosphere’ reveals a different kind of dysfunctional male
~ How Donald Trump’s economic policies, including uncertainty around tariffs, are damaging the US economy
~ Underwater lake heatwaves are on the rise, threatening aquatic life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter