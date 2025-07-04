Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another round of escalation in relations between Azerbaijan and Russia

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The news of two Azerbaijani brothers, Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov, getting killed following raids in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on June 27, took tensions to another level.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
