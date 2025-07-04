Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: Activists Arrested at Memorial Event

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants in the vigil in memory of the students who died in the explosion on June 25 at Barthélémy Boganda High School, on June 27, 2025, in Bangui, Central African Republic. © 2025 Private (Nairobi) – Central African Republic authorities arrested activists holding a memorial event for students who died in a high school explosion, Human Rights Watch said today.On June 27, 2025, civil society activists organized a vigil in memory of the students who died in the explosion on June 25 at Barthelemy Boganda High School in Bangui, the capital, where they were taking…


