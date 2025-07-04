Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia at 65: what’s needed to address its dismal social development indicators

By Ali A. Abdi, Professor, University of British Columbia
Somalia ranks among the lowest scoring countries in the United Nations Human Development Index. The index of 195 countries is a summary measure of average achievement in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, years of schooling, and access to a decent standard of living. Ali A. Abdi, a scholar of social development education, examines Somalia’s failure to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In search of Labour’s ‘working people’ – the paradox at the heart of Keir Starmer’s first year in power
~ One year in, Labour has a surprising amount to celebrate. But you wouldn’t know it
~ Will the Oasis reunion usher in a Britpop summer – or is it just a marketing ploy?
~ The existentialist philosophy of Lana Del Rey
~ Russia is paying schoolgirls to have babies. Why is pronatalism on the rise around the world?
~ Salmonella cases are at ten-year high in England – here’s what you can do to keep yourself safe
~ Lyssavirus is rare, but deadly. What should you do if a bat bites you?
~ Thai protesters demand prime minister's resignation over leaked call with Cambodian leader
~ Australia’s new lung cancer screening program has chosen simplicity over equity, and we’re concerned
~ Avoid bad breath, don’t pick partners when drunk: ancient dating tips to find modern love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS