Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One year in, Labour has a surprising amount to celebrate. But you wouldn’t know it

By Rohan McWilliam, Professor of Modern British History, Anglia Ruskin University
In the build-up to the 2024 election, Keir Starmer worked hard to show that his party could run Britain better than the Tories. He promised his government would offer stability after years of chaos – but also change. He stood for honesty but also a technocratic approach that resisted the easy answers of the populist right. The grown ups would be back in charge.

A year on, as he marks his first year in office, we might ask: how much difference did Labour’s 2024 election win make in the longer trajectory of British life? Are historians in future likely to say (as they often do about the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somalia at 65: what’s needed to address its dismal social development indicators
~ In search of Labour’s ‘working people’ – the paradox at the heart of Keir Starmer’s first year in power
~ Will the Oasis reunion usher in a Britpop summer – or is it just a marketing ploy?
~ The existentialist philosophy of Lana Del Rey
~ Russia is paying schoolgirls to have babies. Why is pronatalism on the rise around the world?
~ Salmonella cases are at ten-year high in England – here’s what you can do to keep yourself safe
~ Lyssavirus is rare, but deadly. What should you do if a bat bites you?
~ Thai protesters demand prime minister's resignation over leaked call with Cambodian leader
~ Australia’s new lung cancer screening program has chosen simplicity over equity, and we’re concerned
~ Avoid bad breath, don’t pick partners when drunk: ancient dating tips to find modern love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter