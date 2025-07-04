Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lyssavirus is rare, but deadly. What should you do if a bat bites you?

By Vinod Balasubramaniam, Associate Professor (Molecular Virology), Monash University
A man in his 50s has died from lyssavirus in New South Wales after being bitten by a bat several months ago.

This is Australia’s fourth human case of bat lyssavirus and the first confirmed case in NSW since the virus was first identified in 1996 in a black flying fox in Queensland.

So what is lyssavirus? And how can you protect yourself if you come into contact with a bat?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somalia at 65: what’s needed to address its dismal social development indicators
~ In search of Labour’s ‘working people’ – the paradox at the heart of Keir Starmer’s first year in power
~ One year in, Labour has a surprising amount to celebrate. But you wouldn’t know it
~ Will the Oasis reunion usher in a Britpop summer – or is it just a marketing ploy?
~ The existentialist philosophy of Lana Del Rey
~ Russia is paying schoolgirls to have babies. Why is pronatalism on the rise around the world?
~ Salmonella cases are at ten-year high in England – here’s what you can do to keep yourself safe
~ Thai protesters demand prime minister's resignation over leaked call with Cambodian leader
~ Australia’s new lung cancer screening program has chosen simplicity over equity, and we’re concerned
~ Avoid bad breath, don’t pick partners when drunk: ancient dating tips to find modern love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter