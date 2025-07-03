Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Inter-American Court sets milestone in the global fight for climate justice

By Amnesty International
In a historic moment, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights issued its Advisory Opinion clarifying the specific obligations of states to address the climate crisis through a human rights lens. The decision sets transnational standards that could shape legal jurisprudence in courts across the world.  Responding to the Advisory Opinion, Ana Piquer, Regional Director for the Americas […] The post Inter-American Court sets milestone in the global fight for climate justice   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International
