Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A lost woman looks for purpose in a Guatemalan lakeside town, in Rachel Morton’s gripping novel

By Shady Cosgrove, Associate Professor, Creative Writing, University of Wollongong
In The Sun Was Electric Light, Ruth arrives at Lake Atitlán a loner-searcher. But the people she meets are crucial to her struggles with the question of how to live.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can the NHS shift from treatment to prevention? What healthcare bosses think
~ NHS ten-year plan for England: what’s in it and what’s needed to make it work
~ Lost in space: MethaneSat failed just as NZ was to take over mission control – here’s what we need to know now
~ US: FIFA Cancels Anti-Bias Messaging for Club World Cup
~ UN Human Rights Council hears grim updates on Ukraine, Gaza and global racism
~ Astronomers have discovered another puzzling interstellar object − this third one is big, bright and fast
~ One ‘big, beautiful’ reason why Republicans in Congress just can’t quit Donald Trump
~ Conservatives notch 2 victories in their fight to deny Planned Parenthood federal funding through Medicaid
~ Family doctor crisis: 7 options to find the physicians Canada needs
~ The pandemic is still disrupting young people’s careers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter