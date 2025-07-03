Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: FIFA Cancels Anti-Bias Messaging for Club World Cup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image No Discrimination board during the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Sydney Football Stadium, Australia, July 30, 2023. © 2023 Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images (New York) – The global soccer governing body FIFA’s reported decision to cancel previously planned additional anti-racism and anti-discrimination messaging at Club World Cup venues in the United States signals a human rights risk for FIFA’s upcoming 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico, the Dignity 2026 coalition said today.The 2025 Club World Cup is a global soccer tournament currently…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Human Rights Council hears grim updates on Ukraine, Gaza and global racism
~ Astronomers have discovered another puzzling interstellar object − this third one is big, bright and fast
~ One ‘big, beautiful’ reason why Republicans in Congress just can’t quit Donald Trump
~ Conservatives notch 2 victories in their fight to deny Planned Parenthood federal funding through Medicaid
~ Family doctor crisis: 7 options to find the physicians Canada needs
~ The pandemic is still disrupting young people’s careers
~ What Elio can help teach us about eye patching, stigma and the developing brain
~ A brief history of the slogan T-shirt
~ What makes a good football coach? The reality behind the myths
~ Most plant-friendly fungi are a mystery to scientists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter