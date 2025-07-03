Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
UN Human Rights Council hears grim updates on Ukraine, Gaza and global racism

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday heard sobering briefings on the human rights situations in Ukraine and Gaza, along with a call to confront structural racism and intersectional discrimination worldwide.


© United Nations -
