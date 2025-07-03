Tolerance.ca
Family doctor crisis: 7 options to find the physicians Canada needs

By Anthony Sanfilippo, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), Queen's University, Ontario
While there is no single perfect solution, there are a number of approaches that all have potential to relieve Canada’s medical workforce crisis. It’s time to explore and pursue them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
