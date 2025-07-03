Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What Elio can help teach us about eye patching, stigma and the developing brain

By Rebecca Willis, Doctoral Researcher in Clinical Neurosciences, University of Oxford
Betina Ip, Royal Society Dorothy Hodgkin Research Fellow, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences, University of Oxford
Megan Groombridge, Research Assistant for Paediatric Neuroimaging, University of Oxford
Eye patches aren’t just for pirates and villains. In Elio, Disney/Pixar introduces a young hero with a patch – and breaks old stereotypes in the process.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
