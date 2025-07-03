Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes a good football coach? The reality behind the myths

By Alan McKay, Senior Research Assistant for the Centre for Football Research in Wales, University of South Wales
With Women’s Euro 2025 underway, attention is turning not just to the players hoping for glory, but to the head coaches tasked with leading them.

These include England’s Sarina Wiegman, who guided the Netherlands to Euro victory in 2017 and repeated the feat with EnglandThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Family doctor crisis: 7 options to find the physicians Canada needs
~ The pandemic is still disrupting young people’s careers
~ What Elio can help teach us about eye patching, stigma and the developing brain
~ A brief history of the slogan T-shirt
~ Most plant-friendly fungi are a mystery to scientists
~ Fewer people doesn’t always mean better outcomes for nature – just look at Japan
~ Why the l-carnitine sport supplement is controversial
~ From Scrooge to science: how dairy might disrupt your sleep and dreams
~ NHS unveils ten-year plan to shift from treatment to prevention – here’s what needs to change to make that happen
~ Hope for a ceasefire in Gaza (but not much)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter