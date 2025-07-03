Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most plant-friendly fungi are a mystery to scientists

By Katie Field, Professor in Plant-Soil Processes, University of Sheffield
Thomas Parker, Upland Ecologist, James Hutton Institute
If you walk through a forest and look down, you might think you’re stepping on dead leaves, twigs and soil. In reality, you’re walking over a vast underground patchwork of fungal filaments, supporting life above ground.

These are mycorrhizal fungi, which form partnerships with the roots of nearly all plants. Found everywhere from tropical rainforests to boreal forests and farmland, these underground fungi sustain life above ground, often without us realising they’re even there.

A recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Family doctor crisis: 7 options to find the physicians Canada needs
~ The pandemic is still disrupting young people’s careers
~ What Elio can help teach us about eye patching, stigma and the developing brain
~ A brief history of the slogan T-shirt
~ What makes a good football coach? The reality behind the myths
~ Fewer people doesn’t always mean better outcomes for nature – just look at Japan
~ Why the l-carnitine sport supplement is controversial
~ From Scrooge to science: how dairy might disrupt your sleep and dreams
~ NHS unveils ten-year plan to shift from treatment to prevention – here’s what needs to change to make that happen
~ Hope for a ceasefire in Gaza (but not much)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter