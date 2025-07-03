Fewer people doesn’t always mean better outcomes for nature – just look at Japan
By Peter Matanle, Senior Lecturer in Japanese Studies, University of Sheffield
Kei Uchida, Associate Professor, Conservation and Biodiversity Management, Tokyo City University
Masayoshi K. Hiraiwa, Postdoctoral Researcher, Ecology, Faculty of Agriculture, Kindai University
Since 1970, 73% of global wildlife has been lost, while the world’s population has doubled to 8 billion. Research shows this isn’t a coincidence but that population growth is causing a catastrophic decline in biodiversity.
Yet a turning point in human history is underway. According to UN projections, the number of people in 85 countries will be shrinking by 2050, mostly in Europe and Asia. By 2100, the human population is on course for global decline. Some…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 3rd 2025