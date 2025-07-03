Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the l-carnitine sport supplement is controversial

By Julia Haarhuis, PhD student - Food, Microbiomes and Health, Quadram Institute
Sport supplements are hard to get away from if you like to exercise regularly. Even if you’re not interested in them, there’s a good chance your gym will have posters extolling their virtues or your sporty friends will want to talk to you about them.

It can be hard to know what supplements to take as there is a lot of mixed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Family doctor crisis: 7 options to find the physicians Canada needs
~ The pandemic is still disrupting young people’s careers
~ What Elio can help teach us about eye patching, stigma and the developing brain
~ A brief history of the slogan T-shirt
~ What makes a good football coach? The reality behind the myths
~ Most plant-friendly fungi are a mystery to scientists
~ Fewer people doesn’t always mean better outcomes for nature – just look at Japan
~ From Scrooge to science: how dairy might disrupt your sleep and dreams
~ NHS unveils ten-year plan to shift from treatment to prevention – here’s what needs to change to make that happen
~ Hope for a ceasefire in Gaza (but not much)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter