Mauna Loa Observatory captured the reality of climate change. The US plans to shut it down
By Alex Sen Gupta, Associate Professor in Climate Science, UNSW Sydney
Katrin Meissner, Professor and Director of the Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW, UNSW Sydney
Timothy H. Raupach, Scientia Senior Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Cutting data climate collection – as the Trump administration is now trying to do – is like breaking a thermometer to avoid knowing you’ve got a fever.
- Thursday, July 3rd 2025