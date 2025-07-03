Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mauna Loa Observatory captured the reality of climate change. The US plans to shut it down

By Alex Sen Gupta, Associate Professor in Climate Science, UNSW Sydney
Katrin Meissner, Professor and Director of the Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW, UNSW Sydney
Timothy H. Raupach, Scientia Senior Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Cutting data climate collection – as the Trump administration is now trying to do – is like breaking a thermometer to avoid knowing you’ve got a fever.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
