I’ve seen the brain damage contact sports can cause – we all need to take concussion and CTE more seriously

By Alan Pearce, Professor, Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Health Science, Swinburne University of Technology
Concussion in sport continues to make headlines, whether it be class actions, young men flocking to the highly violent “RunIt” activity or debate about whether Australian rules football should remove the “bump” once and…The Conversation


