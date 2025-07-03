Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA Should Press US on Immigration Policies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump holds up an executive order alongside President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, March 7, 2025. © 2025 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – FIFA, the world soccer governing body, should press the Trump administration to reverse immigration policies that create serious human rights risks around the 2026 World Cup, 90 groups including Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Gianni Infantino.In their letter, the groups warned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
