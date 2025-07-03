Tolerance.ca
How Trump Weaponized the US Budget Bill Overseas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rally in opposition of a tax bill, in front of the US Capitol, Washington DC, November 30, 2017. © 2017 Victoria Pickering/Flickr US headlines have been dominated by coverage of the many ways President Trump’s budget bill will gut healthcare programs and deepen economic inequality in the United States if it is passed into law. Somewhat lost amidst all that noise is the story of how the Trump administration also weaponized the bill to benefit the wealthiest US corporations by undermining global efforts to tax businesses fairly.Global tax rules that allow multinational…


© Human Rights Watch -
