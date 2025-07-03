Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan Convicts Critics in Relentless Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Abzas Media team and Bahruz Samadov. © Private On June 20, the Court of Grave Crimes in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku handed down severe prison sentences to a team of independent journalists from Abzas Media, an outlet known for its hard-hitting investigative journalism. Days later, the same court convicted Bahruz Samadov, an outspoken government critic and peace activist. These verdicts fit a pattern of politically motivated arrests and prosecutions pursued by authorities intent on snuffing out independent activism.In the Abzas Media case,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
