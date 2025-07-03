Tolerance.ca
Employers are failing to insure the working class – Medicaid cuts would leave them even more vulnerable

By Sumit Agarwal, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 7.8 million Americans across the U.S. would lose their coverage through Medicaid – the public program that provides health insurance to low-income families and individuals – under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act making its way through Congress.

That includes 248,000 to 414,000 of my fellow residents


