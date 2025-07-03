What MAGA means to Americans
By Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Adam Eichen, PhD Candidate, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Douglas Rice, Associate Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies, UMass Amherst
Gregory Wall, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, UMass Amherst
Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science and Director of the UMass Amherst Poll, UMass Amherst
Ten years after Donald Trump launched the Make America Great Again movement, a poll offers some insight into what the slogan means to Republicans and Democrats.
