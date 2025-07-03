Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Low turnout and an unfair voting system: UK elections ranked in the bottom half of countries in Europe

By Toby James, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of East Anglia
Holly Ann Garnett, Class of 1965 Professor of Leadership, Royal Military College of Canada
The UK has historically been held up as leading democracy with free and fair elections. However, our new report shows election quality in the UK is now ranked in the bottom half of countries in Europe.

The Global Electoral Integrity Report provides scores for election quality around the world. It defines electoral integrity as the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Parents who oppose sex education in schools often don’t discuss it at home
~ From glass and steel to rare earth metals, new materials have changed society throughout history
~ Philadelphians with mental illness want to work, pray, date and socialize just like everyone else – here’s how creating more inclusive communities is good for public health
~ Speedballing – the deadly mix of stimulants and opioids – requires a new approach to prevention and treatment
~ Employers are failing to insure the working class – Medicaid cuts would leave them even more vulnerable
~ Capitalism and democracy are weakening – reviving the idea of ‘calling’ can help to repair them
~ What MAGA means to Americans
~ Military force may have delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions – but history shows that diplomacy is the more effective nonproliferation strategy
~ Agreement between Hydro-Québec and the Innu is a must for the development of the battery industry
~ A new Gaza ceasefire deal is on the table – will this time be different?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter