Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court ponders the balance of power – and sides with President Trump

By John Stanton, Reader in Law, City St George's, University of London
Since his second inauguration in January, Donald Trump has issued more than 160 executive orders. These orders permit the US president to make directives concerning the workings of the federal government without the need to pass laws in Congress. All US presidents have used them, including George Washington, but Trump has issued his orders at an unprecedented rate.

A number of these have courted controversy. But one stands out in particular: executive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
