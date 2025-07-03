Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International student activism histories show how education can foster democracy

By Reuben Rose-Redwood, Professor of Geography and Associate Dean Academic, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Victoria
CindyAnn Rose-Redwood, Associate Teaching Professor, Geography, University of Victoria
The very presence of international students on university campuses is a political matter that depends on a measure of good will between the host and home countries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
