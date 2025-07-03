Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Togo: Testimonies provide glimpse into violent repression of protests

By Amnesty International
The Togolese authorities must put an end to unnecessary and excessive use of force against protesters, said Amnesty International, amid the latest violent crackdown on protests in the capital, Lomé, since 26 June. The organization spoke with 18 victims and witnesses. Thirteen described a pattern of unlawful use of force and mistreatment by police and […] The post Togo: Testimonies provide glimpse into violent repression of protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
