Your essential guide to climate finance
By Mark Maslin, Professor of Natural Sciences, UCL
Alix Dietzel, Senior Lecturer in Climate Justice, University of Bristol
Amani Maalouf, Senior Research Associate, Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, University of Oxford
Dongna Zhang, Assistant Professor in Economics and Finance, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Doug Specht, Reader in Cultural Geography and Communication, University of Westminster
Mathias Weidinger, Early Career Researcher, Environmental Economics, University of Oxford
Meilan Yan, Senior Lecturer in Financial Economics, Loughborough University
Narmin Nahidi, Assistant Professor in Finance, University of Exeter
Paul O'Hare, Lecturer in Human Geography and Urban Development, Manchester Metropolitan University
Sankar Sivarajah, Professor of Technology Management and Circular Economy, Kingston University
The global ecosystem of climate finance is complex, constantly changing and sometimes hard to understand. But understanding it is critical to demanding a green transition that’s just and fair. That’s why The Conversation has collaborated with climate finance experts to create this user-friendly guide, in partnership with Vogue Business. With definitions and short videos, we’ll add to…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 3rd 2025