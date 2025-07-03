Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Europe dropped the ball on its own defence and was left fawning over Donald Trump – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Laura Hood, Host, Know Your Place podcast, The Conversation
The language from European leaders was fawning and obsequious. At one point, the head of Nato, Mark Rutte, even called Donald Trump “daddy”. But when the US president left the Nato summit in late June, there was a sigh of relief that he had not made any more angry criticism of the alliance.

After months of American pressure, Nato members – with the exception of Spain – agreed to increase…


© The Conversation
