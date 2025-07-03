Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Evidence points to Israel’s continued use of starvation to inflict genocide against Palestinians

By Amnesty International
Evidence gathered by Amnesty International demonstrates how over a month since the introduction of its militarized aid distribution system, Israel has continued to use starvation of civilians as a weapon of war against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip and to deliberately impose conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction as part […] The post Gaza: Evidence points to Israel’s continued use of starvation to inflict genocide against Palestinians   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia/Azerbaijan: Authorities must investigate alleged abuses against detainees amid tit for tat policing operations
~ Türkiye: Amicus Brief in Coal Plant Expansion Case
~ EU Should Act Against El Salvador’s Dismantling of Democracy
~ Too much vitamin B6 can be toxic. 3 symptoms to watch out for
~ Eco labels in South Africa don’t do the job: how to help customers make informed choices
~ How many serious incidents are happening in Australian childcare centres? We don’t really know
~ Building home through Ukrainian libraries in Europe
~ UN Members Should Renew Expert on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity
~ We spent a month writing and reading in glass boxes. We read faster, wrote more – and inspired passersby
~ Does eating cheese before bed really give you nightmares? Here’s what the science says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter