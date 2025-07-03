Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Amicus Brief in Coal Plant Expansion Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afşin-Elbistan Coal Power Plant A, Kahramanmaraş province, southeast Türkiye, May 2024. © 2024 Human Rights Watch. (Istanbul, July 3, 2025) – Türkiye’s administrative court in the province of Kahramanmaraş should scrutinize whether the environmental impact assessment used to greenlight a coal power plant expansion there, adequately determined the harmful impact on environmental and health rights, Human Rights Watch said today in an amicus brief submitted to the court. Türkiye Amicus Curiae_eng Turkish authorities approved an environmental impact assessment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
