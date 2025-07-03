Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Act Against El Salvador’s Dismantling of Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People arrested by police wait in zip tie handcuffs in the back of a truck to be transferred to a prison at the Police Delegation of San Bartolo in Soyapango, El Salvador, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. © AP Photo/Salvador Melendez In June, the European Union, for the first time, raised concerns about El Salvador’s deteriorating situation at the UN Human Rights Council. The European Parliament then held a debate on President Nayib Bukele’s escalating crackdown against civil society groups.These welcome steps flag the growing international attention to abuses in El Salvador,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
