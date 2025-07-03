Tolerance.ca
Too much vitamin B6 can be toxic. 3 symptoms to watch out for

By Nial Wheate, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Slade Matthews, Senior Lecturer, Toxicology, University of Sydney
Side effects from taking too much vitamin B6 – including nerve damage – may be more widespread than we think, Australia’s medicines regulator says.

In an ABC report earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) says it may have underestimated the extent of the side effects from vitamin B6 supplements.

However, there are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
