Human Rights Observatory

Eco labels in South Africa don’t do the job: how to help customers make informed choices

By Miemie Struwig, Professor, Department of Business Management, Nelson Mandela University
Storm Watson, Lecturer in Business Management, Nelson Mandela University
South Africans want to shop more sustainably, according to research published in the journal Sustainable Development. But most can’t tell which products are environmentally friendly.

Some food manufacturers have introduced eco labels – a certification symbol placed on product packaging. This indicates the product meets specific environmental standards set by a third party organisation.

These labels are meant to signal to consumers that a product has been produced in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
